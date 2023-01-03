Janet Jackson Reportedly to Execute #MeToo Checks on Dancers, Crew Members in Upcoming 2023 World Tour

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ahead of Janet Jacksons Together Again World Tour featuring rapper Ludacris, the iconic singer and dancer will be implementing new ways to protect those on tour with her.

According to the Daily Mail, the singer will reportedly issue “#MeToo Check” for various members apart of the tour in effort to weed out any problematic people who could serve as a hinderance to a great show.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The checks will allegedly be applied to all backup dancers, crew, bandmates and general staff. Beyonce revealed she’d be doing the same ahead of the Renaissance Tour.

A source told Daily Mail “Janet is taking a leaf out of Beyonce’s book and is implementing #MeToo checks as she prepares for her Together Again tour,” a source told the outlet. “It’s not cheap to do but for Janet and those close to her, creating a safe and kind work environment is more important than profits.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The source added, “Janet is determined everyone working on the tour can be completely comfortable and that they are in a safe environment.”

As previously reported by The Root, Janet Miss Jackson, if ya nasty will begin on the North American leg of her tour beginning in April. The Dallas tour stop will be Friday, June 2, 2023 at Dos Equis Pavillion.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This is a concert you do not want to miss! Head over to janetjackson.com to secure your seats.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Janet Jackson Reportedly to Execute #MeToo Checks on Dancers, Crew Members in Upcoming 2023 World Tour was originally published on thebeatdfw.com