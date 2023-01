7th YSL Member Takes Plea Deal, Says Young Thug Paid Him To Lay Low After Murder

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The Young Stoner Life saga just got even more interesting. Another associate has taken a plea deal but says Young Thug paid him to get low after a murder.

As per XXL Magazine, the YSL court drama continues to escalate. On Wednesday, Dec. 29 Antonio Sledge, aka Mounk Tounk, plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prior to the plea District Attorney Adriane Love detailed all the criminal acts Sledge was accused of doing.

“Defendant has been a member and/or associate of YSL since 2012…While associated with YSL and to support and express loyalty to YSL, defendant and co-defendant Garlington and Zachary appeared in a video with another person where defendant brandished a weapon used in a drive-by shooting,” Love said. The attorney also added that Young Thug gave him and other associates money to keep a low profile after a murder was committed on behalf of YSL.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors recommended he serve 15 years probation. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he will have to submit to random drug screenings, not be in possession of guns at any time and and commit no criminal acts. He also has to adhere to a strict curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless he is working, attending school or needs medical attention. Lastly, he is not to have any communication with his co-defendants. Two other defendants, Derontae Bebee and Tenquarius Mender, have rejected plea deals.

The YSL RICO trial is expected to commence in January.

Photo: Nikko Lamere

The post 7th YSL Member Takes Plea Deal, Says Young Thug Paid Him To Lay Low After Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

7th YSL Member Takes Plea Deal, Says Young Thug Paid Him To Lay Low After Murder was originally published on hiphopwired.com