Pusha T & DJ Drama To Drop A ‘Gangsta Grillz’ In 2023

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

In 2022 DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz mixtape series experienced a sort of rebirth in popularity as artists like Yeezy, J. Cole, and Snoop Dogg dropped projects with the Atlanta mixtape DJ.

Now Pusha T is the latest big-name artist to confirm that he and DJ Drama will be adding to the illustrious Gangsta Grillz library in 2023, and we for one can’t wait to see what the two cook up when they both get in the kitchen. The news broke when King Push had a conversation with Rap Radar’s B. Dot on Twitter Spaces and revealed that the project would be hitting the block sometime in 2023. Needless to say, the Hip-Hop world was elated with the news and made their feelings known online.

This will be Pusha’s first project to drop since the release of his fourth studio album, It’s Almost Dry, which dropped in April of this year. Should be interesting to see if he addresses Kanye West’s MAGA-ish meltdown at any point of the project. Will he take any subliminal shots at Drake and rekindle their long-standing feud? Will his brother, No Malice make any contributions to the mixtape? We’ll just have to wait and see come next year.

Do y’all have high expectations for the Pusha T and DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz mixtape in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Pusha T & DJ Drama To Drop A ‘Gangsta Grillz’ In 2023 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Pusha T & DJ Drama To Drop A ‘Gangsta Grillz’ In 2023 was originally published on hiphopwired.com