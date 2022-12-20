Trey Songz Turns Himself In After Allegedly Punching A Woman In A NYC Bowling Alley

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The latest Trey Songz allegations have landed him in front of the police.

The R&B singer turned himself in to NYC police after allegedly punching two people back in October.

TMZ reports that a few weeks after the incident, he turned himself in at an NYPD police precinct, where he was booked, given a desk appearance ticket for the assault, and then released.

The R&B singer was accused of assaulting a woman in New York last month. According to TMZ, the NYPD report states that a woman says Trey Songz punched her in the face repeatedly while inside a bowling alley bathroom, and then was dragged by her hair. The victim was then taken to the hospital, and police say there were minor injuries, but they were still visible. TMZ says that the alleged victim is an employee at the business, but police still don’t know the motive behind the attack.

But now it appears that there was a second victim at the bowling alley as a man has come forward saying Songz punched him in the eye but refused medical treatment at the scene.

Mitch Schuster, the singer’s attorney, says he’s been in contact with the NYPD to remedy the situation.

“We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved,” Schuster said to TMZ in a statement. “While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Trey Songz also had a $20 million civil rape case dismissed earlier this month after he was accused of raping a woman last February after being in a consenting relationship with her in 2016.

Trey Songz Turns Himself In After Allegedly Punching A Woman In A NYC Bowling Alley was originally published on cassiuslife.com