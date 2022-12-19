Mary J. Blige Joins The Talk Show Industry With ‘The Wine Down’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Mary J. Blige has a new talk show coming soon, and we can’t wait!

Mary J. Blige can now add talk show host to her impressive resume. The “Everything” singer has a new talk show called “The Wine Down” in the works. According to reports, BET is backing Blige’s talk show, and the veteran media company has signed a first-glance non-scripted deal and a second-glance scripted deal with Blige’s production company, Blue Butterfly.

“The Wine Down” is set to feature the most prominent celebrities, influencers, and politicians for thought-provoking, unadulterated conversations over glasses of wine that will probably come from the mogul’s wine label, Sun Goddess, that she launched with Italian winemaker Marco Fantinel in 2020.

Blige is excited and grateful for her latest venture and assures her fans that many more endeavors will come. “BET has been one of my biggest supporters throughout my career. Being able to now create together, for them to be so supportive of my vision for the type of content I will create is something I am grateful and excited for. We already have multiple projects in the works and there is much more to come,” said Blige.

We absolutely adore the Queen of Hip-Hop and R&B and can’t wait to see what “The Wine Down” is all about. We will have our glasses ready!

