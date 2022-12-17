Rihanna Shares First Look At Her And A$AP Rocky’s Baby Boy

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rihanna has finally shared the first looks of her A$AP Rocky’s first child, and of course, the internet is in a frenzy!

Seven months after giving birth, the billionaire pop star publicly shared an image of their adorable son for the very first time in an adorable TikTok video, making this her first post on the platform. She jokingly captioned the clip, “Hacked” while the internet went crazy over seeing the new baby for the first time.

In the edited video, the talented duo’s son is shown smiling while buckled into a car seat while Rih Rih laughs with her smiling son. Check out the adorable video below.

The couple also released an array of other family photos with Rih Rih, A$AP, and the newborn from the family’s private collection via an exclusive with Hollywood Unlocked.

Check out the adorable family photos below.

The Bajan beauty and the Harlem rapper welcomed their adorable baby boy on May 13 and have kept him pretty under wraps…. that is until now. And now that we’ve seen him, we certainly can’t wait to see more of this adorable little boy!

Rihanna Shares First Look At Her And A$AP Rocky’s Baby Boy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com