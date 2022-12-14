Kehlani Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted After UK Show

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kehlani took to social media to open up about being sexually assaulted following a recent concert in the United Kingdom.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As she was leaving the stage for the conclusion of the European leg of their Blue Water Road Trip Tour, she posted a message on Instagram Monday (December 12) to speak out after she was assaulted. Posting in her Instagram Stories, the singer — who uses she/they pronouns — revealed she was inappropriately touched while being escorted through the crowd at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.

“I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” Kehlani wrote in the now-deleted post. “I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME.”

They continued, “That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing. This sh*t made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Kehlani previously spoke out about being a victim of sexual assault in 2019, telling the Sunday Gems podcast, “I don’t want to add more hurt, I don’t want to add more pain. All I want to say is, ‘Sending love to everybody who’s on a healing path right now, and sending love to everybody who needs it. And if you’re apologizing for abuse, you’re disgusting. Suck my d*ck.’”

Several artists have endured physical harassment or assault overseas this year. Roddy Ricch famously kicked a fan after the fan ran on stage during a festival performance in Switzerland.

READ MORE:

10 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kehlani Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted After UK Show was originally published on hot1009.com