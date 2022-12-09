Hot Spot: Kanye West Loses Honorary Degree & Cardi B. Talks Anxiety With Dropping Music [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B. opens up about feeling anxious when it comes to new music. She mentions that she feels separation anxiety from her kids while performing at shows and also when dropping new music. On top of her leaving, she mentions that she hasn’t been liking any of the music she’s making.

Da Brat explains this story and shares why Kanye West lost his honorary degree.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE