We hope the bedroom Olympics were worth it. GMA 3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach could be in big trouble due to their whirlwind romance.

Spotted on TMZ, ABC is now looking into Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship to ensure that they did not violate any company policies.

Per TMZ:

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … ABC’s human resources and legal departments are working together to look into all aspects of the high-profile co-workers hooking up. The goal is to determine if Amy and T.J. did anything to breach their contracts — such as using company resources, like vehicles or drivers, to meet romantically … or pressuring staffers to keep the relationship on the DL.

The celebrity gossip site claims employees were upset with comments made by ABC News’ President Kim Godwin during an editorial call on Monday, Dec. 5. Godwin said the couple did not violate any company policies because, at the time, ABC Network did not take a closer look.

The wheels began to spin on Friday after word of another affair between T.J. Holmes and a former GMA producer. Sources told TMZ that Godwin “worked through the weekend” with other executives before pulling Holmes and Robach from the anchor desk.

After initially being on air after being exposed, Holmes and Robach returned to work before being taken off air after Godwin said their situation was an “internal and external distraction.”

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Timeline of Debauchary

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been the topic of social media discussion after the Daily Mail came with receipts in the form of 4K photos.

Holmes specifically caught most of the ire for cheating on his Black wife and having the gall to feel a way about Will Smith smacking fire out of Chris Rock.

Both Holmes and Robach are no longer with their spouses, but the optics didn’t look good.

We shall see how this plays out for the GMA 3 anchors.

Photo: Bryan Bedder / Getty

The post ABC Probing T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach’s Whirlwind Romance appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

