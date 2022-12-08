Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand Owes California $600K In Taxes

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Getting dropped by Balenciaga and adidas aren’t the only things affecting the Yeezy Brand.

Kanye West’s garment venture is in deep with the government and currently owes $600,000 in back taxes to California.

According to NBC, public records show that Yeezy Apparel has a series of tax liens against it from over the past two years. Ye has been notified of the debt at least three times, which were sent to him in July 2021, February 2022 and September 2022

The documents reveal that Yeezy Apparel has been operating in California since 2017, and is one of the five LLCs that produces Ye’s consumer goods.

“Multiple California tax liens, adding up to $600,000, that’s certainly a sign of either extreme incompetence or extreme cash problems,” USC Gould School of Law Professor Edward McCaffery told NBC. “That is kind of an Amber Alert for the financial health of the enterprise.”

The Chicago native’s financial woes are only the latest in a long line of issues that have followed him as of late after he promised to go “death con 3 on Jewish people” via Twitter.

His Twitter was then banned, and he was dropped by adidas and Balenciaga for his antisemitic comments.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the adidas press release stated. “After a thorough review, the company has decided to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

Ye didn’t stop there and doubled down on his antisemitic views to anyone who would listen and even rivaled Alex Jones on his own Info Wars show.

“I see good things about Hitler. I love everyone and Jewish people are not going to tell me: ‘You can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography,’” Ye told Jones. “But this guy [Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good. I’m done with that,” he continued. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Ye’s billionaire status has since been stripped by Forbes as well, so the tax lien is more salt in the wind.

Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand Owes California $600K In Taxes was originally published on cassiuslife.com