‘The Daily Show’ Correspondent Dulcé Sloan Schools Us On The History of Drag

Comedian, actress and “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah correspondent Dulcé Sloan is back with another educational segment. This time she’s teaching fans about the history of drag. Watch the informative and entertaining clip from the show inside.

The clip shows Sloan giving a recap of how the world of drag performances dates back to ancient civilizations like the Aztecs, Incas and Egyptians. She hilariously recounts, “Basically anybody who could build a pyramid also had a fierce walk.” The video goes on to explain how the now popular performance art that is now a widespread phenomenon has been practiced for years in secret.

Before Sloan gives us an in-depth history lesson, read more about the term “drag” below:

The term “drag” refers to the performance of masculinity, femininity or other forms of gender expression. A drag queen is someone who performs femininity and a drag king is someone who performs masculinity. The term may be used as a noun as in the expression in drag or as an adjective as in drag show.

Now, back to the history:

Sloan dives into the history, sharing that during the height of Shakespeare’s career men dressed in drag on stage to portray women in certain roles to keep women offstage and in the home. It wasn’t until the 18th century that drag performers began to dress in drag for their own enjoyment in the private of these spaces called “Molly” houses.

One particular talent named Princess Serafina is credited as the first drag queen to leave their private Molly house quarters and present in public. During this time, she was considered bold, brave and a trendsetter to say the least.

Dulcé continues to offer a fresh and honest perspective that speaks truth to power and eviscerates the status quo with her compelling and educational content. As a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” she continues to prove how sharp and quick-witted she is while providing niche content that is intriguing for their viewers. Sloan, hailed by Variety Magazine as a Top 10 Comedian to Watch, is certainly a fast rising voice in comedy, who’s doing the work!

The clip shared to “The Daily Show’s” social media account is captioned, “To all the outraged conservatives trying to drag drag through the mud: open a history book.” @dulcesloan gives us the history of drag.”

Watch the short segment below and learn you something:

