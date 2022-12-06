Ashanti Shows Off Her Bikini Body While On Vacation

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

One thing about Ashanti – she’s going to go on vacation, get sexy bikini flicks off, and make us all live vicariously through her! Our good sis is always on vacation and definitely looks good while doing it.

Earlier today, she posted up in the UAE and reminded us again why she’s forever our body goals. While headed for a beach day out, she stopped to take a few quick flicks wearing a sexy black cut-out with mathing black sandals, a black cover up and of course a floppy hat. She wore her long and curled and rocked minimal jewelry on both her wrists and her ears. The beauty took to Instagram to show off her toned bikini body as she posed on the beach as well as pool side to show off her sexy bikini and killer bod from all angles. ” she simply captioned the sexy photo set. Check it out below. “Global” she simply captioned the sexy photo set. Check it out below.

” Ashanti’s good friend Tiny Harris commented on the photo while another one of the beauty’s followers wrote, “ “U look too damn good friend” Ashanti’s good friend Tiny Harris commented on the photo while another one of the beauty’s followers wrote, “ ” underneath the sexy pics. U a show off friend” underneath the sexy pics.

As long as Ashanti keeps living her best life on vacation, we’re going to continue living vicariously through her IG page! Can’t wait to see what heat she drops next!

Ashanti Shows Off Her Bikini Body While On Vacation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com