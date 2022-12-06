DJ Akademiks Says That Ashanti Should Reveal The Producer Who Asked Her to Shower With Him

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

“Here’s my problem with her saying this, I wish she revealed the name”, Akademiks said. During her Breakfast Club interview, New York singer Ashanti stated that an unnamed producer wanted her to take a shower with him instead of paying him.

The unnamed producer went on to give Ashanti an ultimatum stating that “if not, I need 40 racks per record”.

Born in Jamaica, DJ Akademiks is known for his edgy remarks regarding celebrity news. He came to fame during the prime of the Chicago drill era when he started a YouTube channel documenting, or to other opinions, instigating the violence in Chicago.

Akademiks stated, “I don’t think you do any service to any other women who might work with this n**** later.”

Ashanti is a veteran in the R&B genre who rose up in the early 2000s leaving her stamp in the community. This was Akademiks’ reason for saying Ashanti should give a name, referencing the fact that she cannot get blackballed due to her status.

Do you think Ashanti should reveal the name? Who do you think it is?

DJ Akademiks Says That Ashanti Should Reveal The Producer Who Asked Her to Shower With Him was originally published on hot1009.com