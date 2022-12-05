A London Tattoo Shop Is Offering Free Laser Removals Of Kanye Tattoos

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

With no immediate end in sight to the Kanye West trainwreck, one establishment is offering support to his former fans. A London shop is providing free laser removals of Yeezy tattoos.

As per CNN, NAAMA is helping fans who once got their skin inked with Kanye’s likeness remove it for free. In an exclusive interview with the news outlet, Briony Garbett CEO, detailed their decision on the new timely strategy.

“When you have a tattoo inspired by someone you admire and they start making headlines for all the wrong reasons, it’s not exactly something you want to wear on your sleeve that you are or were a fan,” he said. “With that in mind, we wanted to come to the aid of those who are embarrassed about their Kanye West inspired tattoos and are offering complimentary treatment for all UK fans that want them removed.”

The London-based tattoo removal studio also says that they have seen an uptick in former Kanye fans who have faced sharp criticism for their body art. Garbett says one of their current clients has faced heavy trolling online due to having the disgraced MC on their skin.

NAAMA’s laser removal services typically are priced around $2,500.00 and up. On average, treatment takes 10-15 sessions for full removal of a standard tattoo. However, the exact time frame will depend on your skin tone, type of ink, and ink color. They are working on launching a United States location in 2023.

You see more about the process here.

—

Photo: Getty

The post A London Tattoo Shop Is Offering Free Laser Removals Of Kanye Tattoos appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

A London Tattoo Shop Is Offering Free Laser Removals Of Kanye Tattoos was originally published on hiphopwired.com