Balenciaga Files Lawsuit Against Production Company That Shot Bondage Campaign

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The story behind Balenciaga’s controversial campaign is getting more convoluted. They have filed a lawsuit against the production company who did the shoot.

As spotted on Hype Beast the luxury label is fighting to keep their name clean amidst their most recent visuals which were largely deemed to be in poor taste. Last week the brand released a commercial on their social media channels featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage. Gabriele Galimberti, the photographer, claimed the images were part of a project series called “Toy Stories”. Balenciaga later apologized after heavy criticism and removed all posts connected to the photo campaign. Hours later, Balenciaga apologized for a separate, earlier advertisement, which displays the text from a Supreme Court opinion in the Ashcroft v. Free Speech Coalition child pornography case.

This week Balenciaga has just announced it is taking legal action against the production company North Six and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins, responsible for the advertisement with the child pornography court document for $25 million dollars. According to a statement provided to CNN the brand claims all the states included in this shooting were provided by third parties that confirmed in writing that these props were fake office documents. They turned out to be real legal papers most likely coming from the filming of a television drama.” Additionally, the document claims North Six’s “inexplicable acts and omissions were malevolent or, at the very least, extraordinarily reckless.”

Amelia K. Brankov, attorney for Nicholas Des Jardins, begs to differ. The lawyer has responded saying “representatives from Balenciaga were present at the shoot, overseeing it and handling papers and props, and Des Jardins as a set designer was not responsible for image selection from the shoot.” Representatives from North Six also say they “did not have creative input or control over the shoot. North Six was not on set during the final set arrangements.”

Balenciaga has not responded to Brankov nor North Six.

The post Balenciaga Files Lawsuit Against Production Company That Shot Bondage Campaign appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Balenciaga Files Lawsuit Against Production Company That Shot Bondage Campaign was originally published on hiphopwired.com