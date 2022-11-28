Odell Beckham Jr. Kicked Off Airplane, Lawyer Blames “Overzealous Flight Attendant”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency just got a bit more daunting.

The wide receiver has been feeling offers around the NFL and recently decided to visit the Dallas Cowboys and his old team, the New York Giants, to sniff out potential new suitors.

However, his jet setting got concerning while aboard a flight at Miami International en route to Los Angeles. ESPN reports that police say Beckham was “in and out of consciousness” and refused to leave the airplane when asked.

Though he eventually deplaned without incident, his lawyer Daniel Davilier blames the entire mishap on the flight crew.

“The overzealous flight attendant insisted on removing everyone from the plane instead of simply allowing Mr. Beckham to fasten his seatbelt and proceed with the flight. At no time was Mr. Beckham disruptive or combative. He was willing to comply with the seatbelt requirement, but the flight attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight. The airline proceeded to send Mr. Beckham’s luggage to Los Angeles without him,” the lawyer said. “That incident was unnecessary. Sleeping on a plane should not be a cause for removal from a flight. If they could wake him up when the flight returned to the gate, then they could have done the same thing to ask him to put on his seatbelt.”

Fans caught him getting off the plane with his carry-on luggage in tow and officers circling him.

Beckham seemed to reference the issue Sunday with a series of tweets saying, “Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it all..” and even called it “comedy hr” alongside a crying laughing emoji.

American Airlines says the plane ultimately returned to the gate because of “a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt” which set the flight back by two hours.

Beckham wasn’t arrested for the incident and made other arrangements to make it to the West Coast.

