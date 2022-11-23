Ciara Serves Face In Latest TikTok Challenge

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ciara was spotted on TikTok this week as she participated in the latest expressions challenge and looked as beautiful as ever as she served face in the fun post.

Taking to the platform, the songstress rocked a black, knitted cap and black hoodie as she primped and pranced in front of the camera, showing off her fun and flirty side in the process. In the video, she served face as she donned a light beat, rocking eye shadow and a nude lip to perfection.

But it was her hair that really got us talking as the beauty traded in her usual dark locs for a curled, platinum blonde style. The look featured tight curls throughout and looked stunning on the starlet as she showed off her style.

The starlet accessorized the cozy ensemble with minimal jewelry and posed for the fun and flirty TikTok challenge where she served face from all angles and definitely gave us hair envy in the process.

Check it out below.

