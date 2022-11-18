LeBron James Gets Called Out For Lying By Jalen Ramsey: “You Be Cappin'”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Someone finally called LeBron James out.

King James is known for exaggerating the truth a bit regarding the books he’s read or how knowledgeable he is about the songs he attempts to recite word for word.

But on the inaugural episode of TNF in The Shop amidst the Tenessee Titans game against the Green Bay Packers, Bron’s lies got brought up while talking with Maverick Carter, Paul Rivera, Jamie Foxx, Jalen Ramsey, Rob Lowe, and Dez Bryant.

With football being the sport of play for the night, James jokes that Ramsey’s coach Sean McVay has been getting some of his plays from his Madden playbook and says he once put Ramsey in dime coverage and put him on the inside for a blitz but switched him to a quarterback spy to keep a keen eye on him.

Ramsey quickly responds to James, bringing up the running Twitter joke accusing him of lying.

“So you been saw this, Bron? You know what they’re saying on Twitter right now. They say you be cappin’,” Ramsey explains.

Bron laughed it off, adding, “Hey, listen, I always speak the truth.”

Elsewhere in the late The Shop episode, James said he’s still got an itch to play football. After all, he played for two years in high school and was offered a tryout from the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks during the NBA’s 2011 lockout.

Ramsey chimed in, saying he would have “no chance.”

James’ capping ways came to a head on social media recently when he was honoring Takeoff’s death by saying he’s been listening to Migos since 2010, even though the group’s first mixtape Jugg Season didn’t drop until 2011.

“I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010,” LeBron said during the press conference. “You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was… I was like, ‘I’m telling you these guys are next.’”

Relive the history of James lying for the cameras below.

LeBron James Gets Called Out For Lying By Jalen Ramsey: “You Be Cappin'” was originally published on cassiuslife.com