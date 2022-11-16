Dr. Collier Talks Recent COVID-19 Numbers During The Upcoming Winter Months [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Wellness Wednesday, and Dr. Collier is answering all of your wellness questions. First off, we have to talk about COVID-19 and how it’s looking in the winter months coming up. Dr. Collier is advising to put the masks back on because numbers of course are rising. The health professional is predicting the virus will spread with the colder months on the way.

Hear in the video below some suggestions and answers to your other questions.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE