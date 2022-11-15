The Marathon Will Indeed Continue: Watch The Inspiring Trailer For Nipsey Hussle’s Upcoming Docuseries

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Next March (the 31st to be exact) will mark four years since the untimely passing of legendary rapper Nipsey Hussle. The Los Angeles native’s legacy will finally be honored on film with a new untitled docuseries. LeBron James and Maverick Carter‘s media production company, SpringHill, partnered with Nipsey’s Marathon Films to tell the story of his life. The docuseries will chronicle Nipsey’s transition from his early days growing up in Crenshaw to becoming a world renowned artist, entrepreneur and activist.

The docuseries will share never before seen archival footage. Additionally, we’ll be able to see interviews from over 50 of Nipsey’s collaborators including Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Diddy. Lauren London, Nipsey’s longtime partner and mother of his six year old child, Kross Asghedom, will also make an appearance.

You can view the heartwarming teaser trailer below.

Definitely makes you miss Nip even more right?

“It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” LeBron James said in a statement. “He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.”

LeBron and the SpringHill team should definitely feel honored to be a part of the docuseriees especially since they got the blessing from Nipsey’s family. “Nipsey was a man of the people,” said his older brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, in a press statement. “He often said his purpose in life was to inspire. Nipsey’s light shone across the world. His life is a testament that his purpose was fulfilled. The family has taken the proper time and care needed to ensure that Nipsey’s life story be detailed and presented correctly and accurately. We are honored to be able to cement Nipsey’s legacy with this epic docuseries of his life. Nipsey said, ‘If they made a story about my life, it better be a classic.’”

Although the untitled docuseries doesn’t have a release date yet, we do know that it’ll be directed and executive produced by One9. Other producers include LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Kross Asghedom, Emani Asghedom (Nipsey’s daughter), Jamal Henderson, and Philip Byron.

We can’t wait until this is released! Stay tuned for more updates!

The Marathon Will Indeed Continue: Watch The Inspiring Trailer For Nipsey Hussle’s Upcoming Docuseries was originally published on globalgrind.com