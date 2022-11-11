‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Ups The Ante With Vibrant Visuals And Black Girl Magic

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Black Panther united the world with its release in 2018. Chadwick Boseman, Angela Bassett, Michael B Jordan, and Letitia Wright captured our hearts when they showed the world how regal and graceful Africa truly is. And although Wakanda is a mythical land, the spotlight on the richness of the motherland and its people shifted the negative perspective pushed in the media.

Marvel’s long-awaited sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, hit theaters on Thursday, November 10th, and the 2-hour and 40-minute long film is an experience from start to finish. Dolby Cinema at AMC Lincoln Square invited me to an intimate screening of the film, which included snacks, extreme comfort, and an out-of-this-world Dolby experience. The bright colors and vivid imagery was brought to life with Dolby Vision, allowing the costumes and scenic atmosphere to jump off the screen. With Dolby Atmos, you’ll feel like you’re right in the middle of a sword fight with Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, and Wakanda’s latest villain, a superhuman Mayan god.

The sequel is a homage to Chadwick Boseman, from the opening scene to the ending credits. The beloved actor may not be in the film, but his spirit was intertwined in every scene. With no Black Panther to represent Wakanda, the family is faced with new challenges that involve an otherworldly Talokan population unknown to the rest of the world. The film takes you on a journey that explores the Mayan culture, the underwater world, and the beauty of other countries like Haiti and Mexico.

New plot, new characters, and lots of tears

The film takes you on a wave of emotions as we watch Wakanda mourn the loss of their treasured Black Panther. Shuri struggles the most with her brother’s death, which seemingly delays her healing process. She is forced to step into the role of protecting her country when Namor, an underwater god played by Tenoch Huerta, appears before Shuri and her mother, calling for the death of an American scientist who created a device that directly threatens the vibranium in the Talokan underworld.

Black Girl Magic is at an all-time high in this film. We are introduced to Ironheart, the 19-year-old scientist and genius college student who Shuri must now protect from Namor. We also get to see Michaela Coel play Aneka, a queer Dora Milaje captain and combat instructor.

Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster that will have you laughing and crying, all while jumping out of your seats. By the movie’s end, Shuri is finally able to mourn her brother’s death, but in true Marvel fashion, the spirit of Chadwick will live on in the most beautiful way imaginable, hinting at another installment of the famed franchise.

Director Ryan Coogler and Composer Ludwig Göransson share why Dolby Atmos is an intricate part of telling the Wakanda and Talokan story

In an exclusive interview with Dolby, composer Ludwig Göransson explains why Dolby Atmos was important to telling the Mayan story. “After reading the script, it was very clear the story Ryan was telling was inspired by Mayan culture. I talked to Ryan and was like, ‘The only way to do this is to try to really understand and figure out what Mayan culture is and what Mayan music is.’ For Ryan and for me, sound is one of the most important parts of the movie to make as an immersive experience as possible. With Wakanda Forever, we try to do that with all sound, so everything’s completely connected and everything was made and created specifically for the story.”

Coogler: “We used Dolby Atmos to give our audiences the experience of being immersed in Talokan really strategically. We know so little about what’s down there in the ocean… We wanted to respect how dark and frightening it would be. And also this idea of that, that there could be life down there that would be almost alien to us.”

The film is full of twists, turns, and gasp-worthy moments and viewing it in a Dolby theater makes vivid colors, gorgeous costumes, and vibrant imagery a movie to remember.

Don’t walk, RUN to your nearest Dolby theater to elevate the way you experience Wakanda Forever. Don’t believe me? Check out my reel highlighting my evening.

