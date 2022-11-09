Democratic Candidate Wes Moore Makes History In Maryland After Being Elected As State’s First Black Governor

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

History has been made tonight in Maryland!

Democratic candidate Wes Moore has been elected as the state’s first black governor, according to a race called by The Associated Press. Moore is only the third black governor elected in the country.

Moore is a political newcomer but a longtime businessman and philanthropist. His campaign consisted of eliminating childhood poverty and ensuring Maryland remains a state dedicated to reproductive rights.

Moore’s win puts the state back into democratic hands after two terms with Governor Larry Hogan.

