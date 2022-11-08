Hot Spot: Here Are Takeoff’s Funeral Details + Rihanna Says She’s Exhausted By Motherhood [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Takeoff’s funeral arrangement was just made public. His funeral will be held this Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Rihanna speaks out about motherhood saying it’s a type of tiredness she’s never experienced before. Also, the new Black Panther is coming out soon and Angela Bassett shares some details about what the cast did before filming in Chadwick Boseman’s absence.

