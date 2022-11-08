Drake Apollo Show Postponed For Takeoff’s Funeral, Adds 2 New December Dates

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Those waiting for Drake to make his Apollo Theater debut will have to wait a bit longer—about a month. The Toronto rapper has postponed his November 11 show at the Harlem destination in order to pay respect to Takeoff of the Migos, whose funeral is this weekend.

Instead, the show, which is being put on by SiriusXM, is going down in December, and a second date has been added, too. The shows will now be held on Tuesday, December 6 and Tuesday, December 7.

“The Apollo Show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend. We have added a second date for the fans,” read the announced the 6 God shared on his Instagram Stories.

With the Hip-Hop community and city of Atlanta still reeling from Takeoff’s untimely death, his funeral is going to be a major event. Accordingly, the public memorial service is going to occur Friday, November 11 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks. Fans will have an opportunity to get free tickets today (Nov. 8) at 2pm via Ticketmaster.

Drake just released a new collaborative project with 21 Savage called Her Loss that has elicited memes and slander.

The post Drake Apollo Show Postponed For Takeoff’s Funeral, Adds 2 New December Dates appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Drake Apollo Show Postponed For Takeoff’s Funeral, Adds 2 New December Dates was originally published on hiphopwired.com