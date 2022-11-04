New Details Emerge In The Shooting Death Of Takeoff

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Takeoff, one-third of the beloved Hip-Hop trio Migos, was fatally shot in Houston, Texas on Nov. 1. While many are still processing the senseless death, new details are emerging in the case along with a coroner’s report highlighting how the talented rapper died.

TMZ spoke exclusively with law enforcement officials speaking under the cloak of anonymity who shared with the outlet the moments leading up to the shooting outside of a bowling alley in Texas. Takeoff was with his uncle, Quavo, and the pair was with a crew of men shooting dice according to reports. The outlet shared in its reporting that Quavo was apparently losing badly at the dice game and voiced his frustrations by arguing with a group of unnamed individuals.

The argument spilled to the outside parking lot of the bowling alley where Quavo is said to have challenged the men to a game of basketball and declared himself superior in the sport. The outlet says that a punch was reportedly thrown and the shots began ringing out, striking Takeoff who later succumbed to his wounds.

According to the coroner’s report, Takeoff was shot in the head and torso with one of the bullets going through his arm. He was 28.

Police say they are on the lookout for a man who brandished a weapon in released video footage prior to the shooting but is a person of interest and not a suspect as of this writing.

