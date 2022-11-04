McDonald’s Releases Limited Edition “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Happy Meal Toys

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

McDonald’s is riding the Happy Meal wave with a special “Wakanda Forever” themed release for the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel. The fast food restaurant dropped a photo of the exclusive new Happy Meal box on social media this week. Read more about this special collaboration inside.

Fans can get a taste of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with McDonald’s newest menu item inspired by the highly anticipated movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The new promotion began Thursday (Nov. 3) where fans can get a superhero toy based on characters from the film with each Happy Meal purchase. The special items will be available at McDonalds restaurants for a limited time only nationwide.

There are 10 characters from the movie available in the exclusive new Happy Meals, including fan favorites like Shuri, Okoye and newcomers like Namor and Ironheart. Customers are urged to find their participating restaurant to get their hands on one of the new Happy Meals while supplies last.

McDonald’s is continuing the trend after their Cactus Flea Market adult Happy Meals made huge waves last month. The limited edition Happy Meal toys made such an impact that resellers sold the toys for hundreds and nearly thousands of dollars online.

The Happy Meal has been a staple in American households for decades and now they are expanding their reach with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the beloved kingdom of Wakanda.

Check out the exclusive drop available at participating McDonald’s below:

Here’s a look at the special, limited edition Wakanda Forever themed toys:

Here’s what fans are saying about the new drop:

McDonald’s Releases Limited Edition “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Happy Meal Toys was originally published on globalgrind.com