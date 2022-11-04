Rihanna Faces Backlash For Johnny Depp Cameo in SavageXFenty Show

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rihanna is definitely a busy woman nowadays. Between preparing for the Super Bowl, her new single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and the upcoming premiere of her latest SavageXFenty Fashion Show, she has a lot going on. Unfortunately, she is facing a bit of backlash for one unexpected inclusion in her Amazon Prime feature.

TMZ reports that actor Johnny Depp is set to become a surprise cameo in the SavageXFenty Vol. 4 show, having already filmed his solo segment (similar to Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu’s segments in previous shows). However, quite a few folks are not happy about it.

In light of his high-profile defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, several social media users are expressing their disapproval of Depp’s inclusion with the hashtag #DitchDepp. CNN also reported that some are even calling for a boycott of the show altogether.

In case you missed it, back in June, a judge found both Depp and Heard liable for defamation in the case. Depp was awarded $15 million in damages after it was proven that Heard defamed his character and acted “with actual malice” with stories of his alleged abuse of her. However, Depp was also ordered to pay Heard $2 million because his lawyer defamed Heard on the actor’s behalf. Depp is currently planning to appeal that decision.

At this point, folks will have to wait and see what happens. The show (which also includes appearances by Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, Damson Idris, and others) doesn’t stream until November 9. So, whether Depp will make the cut or not… only time will tell.

Rihanna Faces Backlash For Johnny Depp Cameo in SavageXFenty Show was originally published on hiphopnc.com