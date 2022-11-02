Ciara Shines On Instagram In Latest Reel While Teasing New Single

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ciara took to Instagram to show off another casual slay in her latest Instagram Reel and she’s glowing.

Taking to the platform, the songstress modeled the casual slay to perfection, showing off her killer legs and glowing skin in the process. For her casual look, she rocked an oversized grey hoodie with white shorts and white over the knee socks. But it was her hair that really got us talking as the beauty traded in her usual dark locs for a new, long, platinum blonde style that blew in the wind as she served face for the effortless post.

The starlet accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry and wore natural makeup to set the entire look off and posed for an Instagram Reel where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion and hair envy in the process. She also teased her new single with GloRilla and Summer Walker in the posts captioning, writing, “Anything I tell myself is possible, is possible!” That Glo flow!! wow! @glorillapimp @SummerWalker #BetterThangsRemix 11/4

”

Check it out below.

