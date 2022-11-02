Lupita Nyong’o Tapped For Role In “A Quiet Place: Day One”

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

The A Quiet Place franchise is growing, and a new actress is taking on the leading role.

As Lupita Nyong’o wraps up her duties for Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she’s ready to participate in another franchise.

Little else is known about the film, but Deadline has confirmed that she is in final negotiations with Paramount to star in the next movie, called A Quiet Place: Day One.

It won’t be a sequel from John Krasinki –who directed and starred in the first two films– but a spinoff that he dreamed up. Branching out from Krasinki and his wife, Emily Blunt, the film likely won’t star them and set up Nyong’o as the first member of what will hopefully become a Quiet Place universe that the studio can build off of.

If the Michael Sarnoski-directed film has already piqued your interest, you’ll have to wait for it to hit theaters on March 8, 2024.

Nyong’o recently spoke to us about reprising her role as Nakia in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and dealing with the loss of Chadwick Boseman in both a personal sense and as a costar.

“What we were dealing with in making this film was our grief of losing Chadwick. What Ryan chose to do was to reflect that grief in what is happening in Wakanda to Wakanda with the loss of T’ChallaHe asks, in this film, the central question is how do we move forward after a great loss or a great tragedy? This film offers the hope of how we do that,” Nyong’o begins.”So, I hope that people leave this film feeling hope and comfort from the journey because the loss of Chadwick, it affected us personally who knew him, but it also affected people who didn’t know him personally. Because they had been moved by his work, they had felt his spirit and had taken ownership of him for themselves.”

