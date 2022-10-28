Fans React To Disney’s First Plus-Size Protagonist In Short Film “Reflect”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Disney debuted its first plus-size protagonist in a new short film titled “Reflect,” focusing on body dysmorphia. The animated short film has since resonated with several Disney fans. After watching the moving short, fans share their honest reactions on social media.

In Disney’s 85-year run of filmmaking, the company has never featured a plus-size character as its protagonist. They have only ever featured plus-size characters in the roles of villains, supporting characters, or extras.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Fans are gleaming with joy since the release of “Reflect,” which follows the story of a young, plus-size ballet dancer, “who battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace and power.”

The short was directed by Hillary Bradfield and included as a part of the second series of Short Circuit, which is a series of experimental short films.

The animation has proven to be quite emotional for its fans, who are posting online about the tears shed upon watching. One viewer shared that she wished the the movie had been made when she was a teenager.

The Twitter user said, “16 year old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore. I’m glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for Reflect!”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

One other viewer shared her excitement saying, “’THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Disney+ FINALLY made a short with a Plus Size lead! It’s called Reflect and it’s part of the Short Circuit short series. Let’s just say I was SOBBING.”

Disney fans have awaited this moment for years, calling the influential corporation to be more inclusive in its storytelling. In 2015, a fan posted a series of viral photos, which gave Disney characters a plus-size makeover.

Another fan shared her own transformation titled “The Not So Little Mermaid,” which is inspired by the classic Disney film, “The Little Mermaid.”

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Since the release of “Reflect,” other viewers chimed in, calling the film a true reflection of their personal experiences.

One user shared, “I saw this Disney short called Reflect and it emotionally tore me up. It’s about a little plus size girl doing ballet and the mirrors start to swallow her up because of her body insecurity but she destroys them by dancing anyway.”

“Reflect” is available to watch on Disney+.

SEE: Quinta Brunson Joins Cast Of Disney+ Series ‘Cars on the Road’

SEE: Goofy! Two Families Cause Massive Brawl At Walt Disney World

SEE: Four-Time Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka To Release Children’s Book

12 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Fans React To Disney’s First Plus-Size Protagonist In Short Film “Reflect” was originally published on globalgrind.com