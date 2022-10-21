Toni Braxton Covers Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” And The Internet Is In A Frenzy

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The Internet was sent into a frenzy today when the legendary Toni Braxton took to social media to share a video of her covering Beyoncé’s hit song, “Cuff It”, from her latest Rennaisance album.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary singer was shown recording herself in a selfie style mirror video where she gave Bey’s single a whole new tune with her sultry voice. The beauty donned a black hoodie and matching back baseball cap where she sang in the mirror as she brushed her long, black locs.

“Getting dressed and ready for the weekend… tryin’ to cuff it up @beyonce” Ms Braxton captioned the short Instagram video which she shared with her millions of followers. Check it out below.

“You betta’ sing baby! Look at God ” Toni’s proud mama Miss Evelyn commented underneath the video while another wrote, “Collaboration we didn’t know we needed!!!!!!!” and another commented with, “Can we get a remix please ”

Now we know that Bey’s version of “Cuff It” is always our favorite, we can’t help but to be obsessed with Toni’s version and wouldn’t mind seeing these two divas on a track together. Wouldn’t you agree?

Toni Braxton Covers Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” And The Internet Is In A Frenzy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com