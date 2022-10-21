Diddy Pays Surprise Visit To Bronx Charter School He Co-Counded

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

While Diddy has been on a serious promotional run he made sure also to lend his celebrity for good. He paid a surprise visit to his old charter school in the Bronx.

As per The Bronx Times, the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul is back in New York City. On Wednesday, Oct. 19 Diddy stopped by Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School in the Co-Op City section of the borough. He stopped in unannounced and took the entire student body by surprise while they attended a mandatory meeting in their auditorium. As expected, the kids were excited to see Diddy at their school and greeted him with screams and much applause. “I know that that’s a cure for what’s going on in our community — is education,” Combs said during the impromptu presentation. “We worked together as brothers.”

Principal Isaiah Brown also spoke and shared how special the institution truly is. “It was very difficult for everyone who was invested with the stakeholders in our school, who come to our school, (and) who visit our school,” he revealed. In signature fashion, Diddy made sure to inspire the children saying “you can dream of all the big things you want in the world, but you’re going to have to work to get it.”

Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School opened in 2020 during the height of the pandemic after brother Love donated a million dollars. You can see footage from his visit below.

Photo:

The post Diddy Pays Surprise Visit To Bronx Charter School He Co-Counded appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Diddy Pays Surprise Visit To Bronx Charter School He Co-Counded was originally published on hiphopwired.com