Ciara Leaves No Crumbs In A Giambattista Valli Dress

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara left no crumbs in a stunning white dress by Giambattista Valli.

On Tuesday, the 1, 2 Step hitmaker wore the dazzling ensemble to an intimate dinner party thrown by the design house at LA’s posh Caviar Kaspia restaurant.

Cici dazzled in the short pleated bowtie dress as she schmoozed and rubbed shoulders with a number of high-powered celebs like Angela Bassett and MJ Rodriguez.

The 36-year-old dyed her hair platinum blonde for the big occasion, and she rocked the incredible fit with funky brown ruched boots. For accessories, the Grammy-award-winning artist opted for a light silver necklace and a diamond-encrusted statement ring.

Simple, but fabulous.

The looks just keep on giving with Ciara. Last month, we could barely contain ourselves when the Better Thangs hitmaker popped up on the gram wearing this lush coral-blue leather jumpsuit. The star wore her hair down laid and slayed to perfection and paired the shiny fit with gold bangles, hoop earrings, and black heels.

I mean, doesn’t she just look gorgeous?

How Ciara stays fit and fine amid her busy career

At 36, Ciara looks good as hell! The star recently opened up to PopSugar about how she maintains her fit physique amid her busy life as a mother and a musician.

“To me, health is wealth, and with my busy and active lifestyle, it’s important that I take care of myself in order to show up every day with energy and a positive attitude,” the R&B artist shared. “I love being able to cook healthy meals at home when time permits — while still having better-for-you snacks and sweet treats when I’m traveling to keep life balanced.”

The Lita CEO also said that her family helps to keep her grounded in joy and “self-love.”

“My family and friends are my everything, and making the time and finding new ways to spend time together always makes my heart feel full — even if it’s just school drop-offs and pickups with the kids,” Ciara added.

We love to see it!

DON’T MISS…

Ciara And Russell Wilson Sport Matching Gucci Outfits On Vacation In Italy And We Are Living!

Stylish Couple Goals: 5 Times Russell And Ciara Slayed On Their Anniversary Vacation

Ciara Leaves No Crumbs In A Giambattista Valli Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com