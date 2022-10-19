Missy Elliott Celebrates Having A Street Named After Her In Her Hometown

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Legendary rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Missy Elliott has had a lot to celebrate over the course of her illustrious career. That list got a little longer this week. She has been honored with a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. Additionally, the street has been added to Google Maps!

Missy took to her Instagram account to highlight the huge accomplishment. While rocking a gold Verse outfit, she flashed her contagious smile and held up the Missy Elliott BLVD sign.

She expressed her gratitude for the moment with her caption reading, “ATTENTION MISSY ELLIOTT BLVD is on the Google Map #VA baybeeeeee #757 P-TOWN WAIT a WHOLE BLVD! God is good! I am not perfect & I’ve had ups & downs when some doubted me & thought I would give up I PRAYED & got back up everytime Hopefully this will INSPIRE some1 else to KEEP PUSHING! #757 804 ”

Missy’s comment section was filled with love from the likes of DJ D Nice, Guy Torry, June Ambrose and many more. Back in August, the Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to rename the local street after her. The decision pays homage to one of Portsmouth’s finest and looks to liven up the entertainment sector of the city using the rap legend’s namesake.

Not only did she get a street named after her, she was awarded a key to the city during Monday’s (October 17) ceremony and Portsmouth’s Governor Glenn Youngkin even declared October 17 to be Missy Elliott Day in Virginia. Fellow Virginia-bred stars Pusha T, Trey Songz and Timbaland were also in attendance.

“I have always been told to dream big. I couldn’t have dreamed this big. Though I have accomplished many things, I have won many awards, but this trumps all when you get the love from your home.” the Lose Control rapper stated.

Congrats to Missy! We look forward to her continuing to blaze trails and receive her flowers for being an inspiration to people everywhere!

