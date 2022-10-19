KeKe Palmer Receives The Artist Of Distinction Award At The Newport Beach Film Festival

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Keke Palmer was honored with the Artist of Distinction Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival.

Palmer was all smiles at the Newport Beach Film Festival while being recognized for her acting contributions. The talented actress received the Artist of Distinction Award during a brunch on October 16th at Balboa Bay Resort. The award is a result of the actress’s outstanding career, including her recent stellar performance in Jordan Peele’s horror flick, Nope.

Palmer shared her exciting moment on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for being chosen for such a prestigious award. “Honored to have received the Artist of Distinction Award @newportbeachfilmfest. Representing my community is a responsibility I don’t take lightly. I know I’ll never always get it right, but to be acknowledged for my efforts to try mean the world ,” wrote Palmer.

Keke The Actress And Keke The Everyday Girl

This award comes on the heels of Palmer’s latest feature in Porter magazine, where she discusses the difference between the actress Keke Palmer and the personal Keke Palmer. “On the one hand, Keke Palmer is just a brand that I created… a story that I tell and express. She is my art. She is the avenue through which I tell stories. Keke Palmer is also that everyday girl who is just living and wanting the same things we all want – a family, a time for a personal life away from work, time with her nieces and nephews, and her mom. And wanting to take road trips in a trailer to continue my Midwestern roots of enjoying the simplicity of life,” stated Palmer.

Congratulations Keke! Big things are on the horizon!

