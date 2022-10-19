Megan Thee Stallion Celebrated Two Years With Her Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating two years with her handsome boyfriend Pardison Fontaine and is reliving the couple’s best moments in a series of photos that showed off their adorable relationship which she shared on Instagram today.

Earlier today, the Savage rapper took to the ‘Gram to post some super sexy glam photos of the couple as well as some adorable behind-the-scenes moments of the duo living their best lives and enjoying their relationship with each other.

“Yr 2 with U,” she captioned the lengthy carousel post that showed off the couple’s loving relationship and some major PDA.

Check out the sweet post below.

