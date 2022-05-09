Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion and her boo Pardison Fontaine (Pardi) go all out when they party! The female emcee hosted a shindig in NYC this past Saturday in celebration of her new single Plan B (which she debuted at Coachella), and the event was full of PDA between the couple.

At some point during the night the lovely couple couldn’t resist each other’s presence. The Backin’ It Up rapper lifted his 5’10 girlfriend in the air and proceeded to bounce her around and thrust her into his hips. Megan was seemingly enjoying every bit of the ride as she wrapped her arms around her beau and took it all in stride. According to reports from the party, the two were dancing for a while. They started on one level of the venue and then proceeded to the next level as Pardi carried her up the stairs effortlessly.

After they finished their heated dance session, Megan performed her new single as Pardi cheered her on. Ironically, her new song, Plan B, is a diss to her ex-boyfriends who used to do her wrong. She clearly is not in that space anymore with men because she seems to enjoy Pardi very much.

Twitter had a field day with the now-viral clip. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions.

I think it’s very safe to assume the two have… chemistry in the bedroom. We love that for you, Meg.

Megan Thee Stallion And Pardi Preview To Their Bedroom Antics During Her Hottie Party In NYC was originally published on hellobeautiful.com