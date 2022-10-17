Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Celebrate Their Baby Shower

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Jhene Aiko is gearing up to be a second time mom and over the weekend celebrated her lavish abby shower alongside her long time partner, Big Sean.

The 34 year old songstress took to Instagram to share a few candid photos from the couple’s special day which showed off the duo’s love and adoration for each other as well as the support from all of their family and friends.

“Twenty88 to infinity ” the beauty captioned the series of photos. Check it out below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjy2Kl3v0cN/?hl=en

Big Sean also took to Instagram to share a video compilation of the shower which also included photos of what appears to be close family and friends who were all in attendance to celebrate their new baby boy at the intimate gathering.

“The family is growing, we ready for you baby boy ” he wrote as the video’s caption. Check it out below.

The rapper also shared another photo set prior to the video compliation, this time captioning the post, “Nothing more creative than creating a creation.” Check it out below.

While fans were certainly gushing over the parents to be, many couldn’t help but to get a major kick out of Sean’s attire which he wore the traditional Black father baby shower shirt: a Burberry button up.

The gorgeous duo recently revealed to the world they’d be having a son during their joint performance at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. To reveal the news, Sean rubbed the mother to be’s baby bump before they collectively yelled “Baby Boy!”

Congrats to the lovely couple on their upcoming bundle of joy!

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com