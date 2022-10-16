Usher Serenades Issa Rae On Stage During His Latest Show And We’re Swooning!

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Everyone is wishing they were Issa Rae this weekend when video surfaced of the actress, writer and director being serenaded by Usher at his latest show during his My Way residency and all we can say is same.

Over the weekend, the Insecure star was in Nevada for Usher’s Las Vegas residency, where she got to watch the entertainer perform and was able to join him on stage for a special performance of his hit song “Superstar,” one that we all know and love so well.

While on stage, Issa acted just like any true Usher fan would if they were asked to come on stage while the singer performed this song and of course was seen smiling, blushing, and just having a great time overall.

The sweet moment was captured on video and has since made its rounds on social media, sending all fans of Issa and Usher into a frenzy and of course making us all blush. Check out the video below.

Along with some of the best reactions as shared on Twitter by fans who would have reacted just like Issa did.

“a “superstar” serenade?! issa really is the chosen one.” one fan wrote.

While another Tweeted, “ISSA IS DOIN IT FOR ALL THE AWKWARD BLACK GIRLS AND I LIVE!!! GO AWFF SIS!”

And another wrote, “I love this! Her genuine smile (his too), the pristine vocals and the fact that this looks like like a scene out of ‘Insecure’ lol”

Issa Rae is really living out all of our dreams!

Usher Serenades Issa Rae On Stage During His Latest Show And We’re Swooning! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com