Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Couple Style Goals In Latest Photos

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade are always giving us fashion goals again and we can’t get enough of their stylish looks!

The adorable couple was spotted on Instagram earlier this week where they donned stylish looks while spending time in New York City. And it’s official, with their consisteny fashionable slays, we can’t help but to label them as couple and fashion goals!

Taking to the social media platform, the actress shared a photo carousel of herself alongside her hubby where they rocked coordinating ensembles that showed off their killer style and bodies.

Gab’s look was a blue and white checkered two piece look featuring a patterned blouse and matching maxi skirt She wore the top slightly unbuttoned at the midriff to show off her toned abs and killer bod. She paired the look with chunky black heels and minimal jewelry and wore her spring twists in two high buns with the backside down.

The former NBA baller matched his actress wife’s fly and donned an all black look featuring a black shirt and matching black slacks. He accessorized the look with white shoes and a white acket gave us a look as he held Gabrielle’s hand while posing for a few photos.

The stylish wife and mother shared the couple’s fashionable look in a photo dump on Instagram, captioning the carousel, “We out here ” which we think is quite fitting for this fabulous look.

Check out the fashionable pics below.

It’s no doubt that with this couple, a couple that slays together stays together! What do you think about this couple’s style?

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union Bares All In A Sultry IG Post

Gabrielle Union Is Modelesque In A $330 Kwame Adusei Maxi Dress

Five Times Gabrielle Union Gave Us Hair Envy

Gabrielle Union Shares Her Gym Routine On Instagram

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Couple Style Goals In Latest Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com