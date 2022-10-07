Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

With the holidays just a couple of months away, Santa Claus won’t just be delivering presents to those on his “Nice” list, but he’s also to unwrapping ass whipping on certain people who’ve made his “Naughty” list.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A new film explores the mythical Santa beatdowns in Violent Night which stars Stranger Things star, David Harbour as jolly ole Saint Nick who accidentally stumbles on a home invasion in progress as he delivers presents to the children around the world. Led by John Luguizamo, the gang of thieves realizes they might’ve bitten off more than they can chew when Santa decides to roll up his red sleeves and get blood on his hands to help a child on his “Nice” list.

Using a Christmas tree star topper as a weapon and leaving grenades in the pants of his ops, this version of Santa Claus is definitely going down as the hardest Santa ever seen on the big screen. We can’t wait to see this one.

Check out the trailer for Violent Night below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this come Dec. 2 in the comments section below.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The post Santa Puts In That Work In New ‘Violent Night’ Trailer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

LATEST POSTS:

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

26 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Santa Puts In That Work In New ‘Violent Night’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com