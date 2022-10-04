The Next Episode: Snoop Dogg Announces Dr. Dre Produced ‘Missionary’ Album

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Dre is producing his next album. Snoop Dogg is looking to close out 2022 strong. The rapper has announced thatis producing his next album.

Know Mercy podcast. While the two discussed a variety of topics it seemed the award winning media personality got the “Beautiful” MC very comfortable and he let the cat out of the bag. “You’re the first one to hear this: Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November,” he revealed. As per Complex the two west coast icons will once again formally work together on music. Recently Snoop Dogg was a guest on Stephen A. Smith’spodcast. While the two discussed a variety of topics it seemed the award winning media personality got the “Beautiful” MC very comfortable and he let the cat out of the bag. “You’re the first one to hear this: Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November,” he revealed.

Naturally the announcement piqued Smith’s interest immediately and he responded with a question pointing out the projects title, Missionary. “Why that name?” Smith asked to which Snoop responded with “[Because] the first album was Doggystyle.” From there Snoop shared more details on the new album with other news outlets including Rap Radar and ET Online. “We’re cooking up a little something,” he told the latter publication. “I don’t want to talk about it too much, but we’re back together again. It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we’re doing something, we’re working on something.”

Gangsta Grillz mixtape with the Dogg Pound member. You can listen to the full Snoop and Stephen A. Smith interview below. Recently Snoop has been spotted in the studio with Eminem, Saweetie and Erick Sermon. Last week DJ Drama announced that he is currently working on amixtape with the Dogg Pound member. You can listen to the full Snoop and Stephen A. Smith interview below.

