90’s Rapper Coolio Dead at 59

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

We are sad to report that Coolio, the Grammy-winning rapper best known for hits like “Fantastic Voyage” and “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died at the age of 59.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

TMZ reports that the MC was visiting a friend in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 28) when he passed. His longtime manager, Jarez, said that Coolio went into the bathroom but didn’t come out. After a while, his friend called for him, and eventually went to the bathroom. It was there that he found Coolio laying on the floor. Paramedics were called, but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. An official cause of death has not been determined, but paramedics believe that he may have suffered cardiac arrest.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. on August 1, 1963, the Pennsylvania-born, Compton-raised rapper hit the music scene with a bang in the 1990s. His commercial debut single, his take on funk group Lakeside’s 1981 hit, “Fantastic Voyage,” peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1994. He would follow that with the monster hit, “Gangsta’s Paradise” featuring L.V., which was the lead single of the Dangerous Minds soundtrack. Coolio’s take on Stevie Wonder’s “Pastime Paradise” would become one of the biggest selling rap singles of all time. It stayed at #1 on the Hot 100 for three weeks and earned Coolio a Grammy in 1996 for Best Rap Solo Performance. It would also spawn a Weird Al Yankovic parody, “Amish Paradise,” which Coolio didn’t agree to at first. Thankfully, they reached an understanding afterward.

Following his 90s heyday, Coolio would go on to appear on various reality shows, including Celebrity Big Brother and Food Network’s Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off. He would also find his footing as a chef, releasing a cookbook and launching his own web series, Cookin’ With Coolio.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Coolio leaves behind six children.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

90’s Rapper Coolio Dead at 59 was originally published on hiphopnc.com