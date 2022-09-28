Moneybagg Yo Becomes The First Artist To Walk Out NFL Team At The Titans VS Raiders Game

2022 has been quite an amazing year for Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo. He continued his hot streak this past weekend and made history while doing so.

This past Sunday (September 25), the 31-year-old rapper became the first ever artist to walk out an NFL team. Of course, it was his hometown Tennessee Titans that he walked down before their showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Nashville. Bagg took to the mic from the tunnel to hype the crowd up while ‘See Wat I’m Sayin‘ played throughout the stadium.

The Titans posted as a collab with Bagg on IG and supported across socials. The Memphis Grizzlies’ Twitter page shared their excitement also.

Following the success of his first chart-topping studio album A Gangsta’s Pain last year, Bagg has been on quite a roll in 2022. In addition to performances on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,’ Moneybagg headlined the Beale Street Music Festival in May of this year. The same month, alongside his CMG (Collective Music Group) Records family, he was featured on the cover of Billboard magazine. The music industry bible crowned the Memphis company the hardest working label in hip hop. Bagg’s hardwork has landed him on countless features and garnered him numerous nominations for awards.

Music isn’t the only place that Moneybagg has shined. He appeared next to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant in a Nike ad campaign. He also expanded his business portfolio by becoming an investor in VIOR (Very Invigorating Oral Refreshment) water company. He also partnered with cannabis company Truffles Inc. to launch NFTs.

It’s more than safe to say that Moneybagg has been very busy this year. Bagg was able to celebrate all of his wins and accomplishments on his birthday (September 22) last week by releasing his latest single ‘Blow.’ On the track, he raps about the expensive lifestyle he leads and his ability to blow through money, listing off his recent purchases, including a Ferrari. He teased that he would be dropping another single next week featuring a surprise guest artist. If this year was any indication of what’s to come for him, his work in and out of music will surely place him in a space where he’ll have a lot more money to blow.

