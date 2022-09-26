Yung Miami Shows Off Her Killer Bod In Diddy-Branded Socks

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Yung Miami is not shy about letting the world know that she and Diddy go together real bad and we love the City Girl’s subtle signs of PDA!

Earlier today, the rapper took to Instagram to pay homage to her Bad Boy beau once again with another subtle IG post that referenced her boo. This time, Yung Miami shared a photo of herself showing off her killer body and rocking nothing a pair of Diddy-branded tube socks that featured the Billionaire’s face throughout. Although she was mostly nude, the beauty wore rhinestones around her eyes and black lace briefs and served face and body for her Instagram photo shoot. As for her hair, she rocked her jet black locs long that draped past her waist and posted on a teal couch for her millions of Instagram followers.

The gorgeous rapper posted to the photo set to her IG page for her 6 million followers without a caption, letting the photo set speak for itself. Check it out below.

But this isn’t the first time in the last few days the City Girl has paid homage to her boo. Over the weekend, the starlet showed off her incredible fashion sense when she rocked an the all-green ensemble which featured $100 bills printed throughout. The cut out ensemble fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and banging body. She paired the look with a matching har and heels and rocked minimal jewelry to let her fit do the talking. As for her hair, she wore her black locs long and straight down and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.

“More money more problemssss! ” Yung Miami captioned the blinged out IG post while nodding to Diddy’s popular song. Check it out below.

We just can’t get enough of Yung Miami and Diddy!

