Mary J. Blige is still reminding us that she’s that girl when it comes to serving looks and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense! Her fashion for her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops has been top tier and it doesn’t look like she has plans on slowing down anytime soon.

Earlier this week, the 51-year-old Queen of R&B took to Instagram to show off the latest look from her tour and gave her followers another taste of what to expect to see from the fashion side of things when she uploaded a series of new photos that showed off her latest look from her most recent tour stop.

In this photo set, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing a pink metallic look that fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and toned legs. Styled by Jason Rembert, the starlet donned a pink body suit with a matching jacket. She paired the look with matching pink thigh high boots that featured pink straps that were connected to the bottom of her body suit. As for her hair, she wore her signature blond locs in soft curls and rocked oversized silver hoop earrings in her ears as she served face and body for her IG photo shoot.

Philadelphia see you tonight!!! “Thank you Charlotte!!! I had a blast with y’all last night!!Philadelphia see you tonight!!! #GoodGorgeousTour @hologic” she captioned the fashionable pic for her 6.2 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

It’s official, Mary J. Blige just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks! Beauties, have you caught Mary on tour yet? What look was your fave?

Mary J. Blige Steps Out In A Pink Metallic Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com