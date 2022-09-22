Rappers Fabolous, Trina & DJ Whoo Kid Make An Appearance On AEW Dynamite

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

All eyes were on AEW Wrestling last night as they pulled up to Arthur Ashe stadium in New York for “AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.” While Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley headlined this live Supercard, Hip-Hop was at the forefront with some of rap’s biggest stars in attendance. Grisdela rapper Westside Gunn is a mainstay at wrestling events including the rising AEW Promotion. Another rapper who made an appearance and possibly a challenge is “The Baddest B***H,” Trina. The rapper and reality star joined wrestler Diamante who will challenge the AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill on AEW’s second program “Rampage” this Friday (September 23rd).

Cargill, who is no stranger to the spotlight as one of AEW’s most popular wrestlers along with her “baddies” Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey threw down the challenge to the “Pull Over” rapper and the challenger to which Trina responded with a simple “you can see me now.” Will Trina get involved in this Friday’s confrontation?

Side note: Cargill is undefeated at 37 wins and no losses. Good Luck, Trina.

Rapper Fabolous and DJ Whoo Kid also made an appearance at AEW Grand Slam. Grammy Nominated rapper joined Champions Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) while Whoo Kidd walked with their challengers, The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) to the ring for their AEW Tag Team Title match.

Fab and Whoo Kid sat ringside for the thrilling match where the Acclaimed defeated Swerve in our Glory to become champions.

Kevin Gates and Jermaine Dupri made appearances in the rising Wrestling promotion in July. Gates even got to lay hands on a wrestler, knocking him out cold.

