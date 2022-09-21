Quinta Brunson Continues To Slay While Promoting Season 2 Of ‘Abbott Elementary’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Quinta Brunson is fashionably eating out here in these streets and leaving not a crumb to spare. The Emmy award-winning creator is on the grind promoting the second season of Abbott Elementary, and she’s doing so in style.

For her first press look, Brunson appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers rocking a fuchsia-colored Sergio Hudson set paired with gold, ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman heels. The jazzy number featured a glamours, sports jacket that gathered at the waist and a matching mini skirt. Brunson’s hair was in a blunt bob and her accessories were kept to a minimum.

For her next press look, Brunson arrived at Good Morning America donning a chic Prabal Gurung maxi sweater dress that hugged her petite body in all the right places. The navy-blue frock is equipped with pink bell sleeves and ruffles at the bottom. To complement the look, Brunson wore Loriblu heels, small hoop earrings, a gold necklace, and a long braid that cascaded down her back.

Quinta Brunson and her stylist Bryon Javar have been getting it right lately when it comes to Brunson’s fashion game. From her red carpet looks to her award-show ensembles, Brunson has been stylishly showing up and showing out. We can’t wait to see her next fashion statement!

Quinta Brunson Continues To Slay While Promoting Season 2 Of ‘Abbott Elementary’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com