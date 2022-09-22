Russia Blames US Embassy For Delaying Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Talks

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Russian officials claim they are ready to negotiate a prisoner exchange to free the U.S. citizens jailed in Russia but said the American embassy in Moscow hasn’t been taking the right steps in maintaining dialogue.

Russia has claimed in the past they are open to the idea of a prisoner swap which would include WBNA star Brittney Griner and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan for the Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, but negotiations have been anything but smooth.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“We have stated many times that we are ready for negotiations to resolve the fate of U.S. citizens convicted in Russia and Russian citizens in the U.S,” Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Reuters.

According to the Kremlin, the White House’s “megaphone diplomacy” tactics would not help efforts toward a prisoner exchange, instead urging closed negotiations.

It’s hard to know if Russian officials are genuinely willing to negotiate the release of Griner and other prisoners, but the White House says they are committed to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely.

President Joe Biden met with the family members of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan at the White House Friday to reassure them they were working around the clock to get them home.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“The President held the meetings to reiterate his continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

“He asked after the well-being of Elizabeth and Cherelle and their respective families during this painful time. The President appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long.”

Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for bringing cannabis oil into the country. Lawyers for detained basketball star Brittney Griner have filed an appeal, but her guilty verdict won’t likely be overturned.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Brittney Griner’s lawyer told People that “Brittney is stressed and very much concerned with the future,” and that her client was “quite happy to know that she’s not been forgotten and that there are some possible developments, but is ”quite realistic about what’s going on.”

Though the White House has been tight lipped about their negotiations with Russia they say they remain committed to getting the U.S. prisoners home.

“We all admire the courage of the Whelan and Griner families in the face of these unimaginable circumstances, and we remain committed to reuniting them with their loved ones,” said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Griner was arrested at Sheremetyevo Airport on Feb. 17.

LATEST POSTS:

The post Russia Blames US Embassy For Delaying Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Talks appeared first on NewsOne.

20 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Russia Blames US Embassy For Delaying Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Talks was originally published on newsone.com