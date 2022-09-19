Front Page News: Will President Joe Biden Run For President In 2024?! [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Are we on the verge of losing President Joe Biden?! When asked about running for a second term, the President said that it’s too early to tell and he’s leaving the door open. Biden also spoke on the pandemic and says that it is now over, though many people probably do not agree.

In other news, London is filled with people mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth. Her funeral starts today and leaders from all over the world were invited to come to the services today.

Rock T dives into major sports news from the Cowboys win, Ravens lose, and Howard beating Morehouse in a classic by a landslide.

